ASE to deal out cash dividend of NT$1.40 for 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering's (ASE) board of directors has adopted a proposal recommending the distribution of a NT$1.40 (US$0.05) cash dividend per share for 2016, when the company saw its net profits climb to NT$21.69 billion - the second-highest annual level in the company's history.

The proposal will be discussed and brought to a vote at ASE's general shareholders meeting on June 28, 2017, according to the IC backend house.

ASE posted a net EPS of NT$2.83 for 2016 compared with NT$2.51 a year earlier, when consolidated revenues slid 3% on year to NT$274.88 billion.

ASE COO Tien Wu was quoted in previous reports saying the company expects to post revenue growth for 2017. Nevertheless, revenues for the first quarter of the year are set to register a sequential decrease as a result of seasonality and a strong fourth-quarter 2016.

Market watchers expect ASE to generate consolidated revenues ranging from NT$67.5 billion and NT$68 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 11-12% sequentially but up 8-10% on year.

In addition, ASE has disclosed plans to budget a higher capex for 2017 with a focus on fan-out packaging and bumping. The company spent nearly US$700 million in 2016.