SPIL February revenues fall

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

IC packaging specialist Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) has announced consolidated revenues of NT$6 billion (US$193.9 million) for February 2017, down 12.8% sequentially and 3.9% on year.

Testing specialists King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) and Sigurd Microelectronics have also reported sequential revenue decreases of 10.3% and 9.8%, respectively, for February as a result of seasonal factors. Nevertheless, both firms managed to generate on-year increases of over 10% during the month.

KYEC's consolidated revenues for February 2017 grew 11.2% from a year ago to NT$1.51 billion, while Sigurd's revenues climbed 18.6% on year to NT$458 million.

Most brand vendors usually do not announce new products in the first quarter impacting adversely orders placed with SPIL and other packaging and testing houses, according to industry sources. Revenues generated from the communication sector will remain the largest contributor to the backend firms' 2017 performance, the sources said.