Testing company KYEC looks to handset chips, auto IC and CMOS image sensors for 2017 growth

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Testing company King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) expects to continue benefiting from continued robust demand for handset ICs, automotive-related chips and CMOS image sensors, company chairman CK Lee was quoted in a recent report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

KYEC is looking to enjoy another year of record revenues in 2017, the report also cited market watchers as saying. The company is set to post record revenues in 2016 with growth exceeding 15% on year, according to the report. Meanwhile, KYEC's profits for 2016 are also forecast to hit a record high.

Brisk orders for handset application processors, graphics processors, modem chips modules and image sensors will buoy KYEC's sales performance during the first half of 2017, the report indicated.

KYEC reported net profits of NT$877 million (US$27.8 million) for the third quarter of 2016, up 3.5% sequentially and hitting a record high for the second consecutive quarter. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.75.

KYEC's net profits for the first three quarters of 2016 totaled NT$2.33 billion, rising 27.8% from a year ago, with EPS reaching NT$2.

KYEC generated revenues of NT$18.36 billion in the first 11 months of 2016, up 16.9% on year.

KYEC provides backend services for memory chips, LCD driver ICs, logic and mixed-signal ICs, and MEMS, with clients including fabless and IDM companies.