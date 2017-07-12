Taiwan IC backend firms revenues to peak for 2017 starting August, September

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Taiwan-based IC backend houses, particularly those engaged in the supply chain for Apple's upcoming iPhones, are expected to see their revenues start peaking for 2017 in August or September, according to industry sources.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Chipbond Technology, ChipMOS Technologies and King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) have reportedly cut into the supply chain for the upcoming iPhone series. Of the companies, KYEC and Chipbond will enjoy significant revenue growth in the third quarter due to their relatively weak performance in the second quarter, said the sources.

ASE is reportedly among the backend suppliers for the upcoming iPhones. ASE has responded saying it does not comment on customer orders. The company forecast previously that revenues will register sequential growth through the last quarter of 2017.

KYEC has entered the supply chain for the new iPhone series by providing testing services for Intel's modem chips, the sources indicated.

KYEC chairman CK Lee was quoted in previous reports saying the company will see its sales reach their peak for 2017 in the third quarter. In addition to handset-chip testing, the company will also enjoy robust demand for car electronics, CMOS image sensors, graphics chips and AI solutions, Lee said.

Chipbond reportedly will provide backend services for power amplifiers supplied by its Japan-based customer for use in the upcoming iPhone devices. Meanwhile, ChipMOS is partnering with Himax Technologies, which has joined the 3D sensing component supply chain for the new iPhones with its wafer level optics (WLO) products, the sources noted.

In addition, with memory chip demand growing robustly, related backend suppliers including Powertech Technology (PTI) and Walton Advanced Engineering, ChipMOS and Lingsen Precision Industries are expected to perform strong in the third quarter, according to the sources.

Revenues at PTI already climbed to a record high of NT$13.93 billion (US$457.7 million) in the second quarter of 2017. Market watchers expect the company to enjoy another quarter of record revenues in the third quarter.