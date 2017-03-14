NVM IP provider eMemory to post record 1Q17 revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

Embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) IP provider eMemory Technology is expected to report record revenues for the first quarter of 2017, a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report quoted market watchers as saying.

Taiwan-based eMemory is forecast to generate revenues of between NT$350 million (US$11.3 million) and NT$370 million in the first quarter of 2017, said the report.

Royalties and licensing fees will continue to buoy eMemory's sales performance in 2017, company chairman Charles Hsu said previously. Hsu expressed optimism about growth in revenues generated from the fingerprint-recognition IC, touch with display driver IC (TDDI), OLED driver IC and power management chip sectors.

For 2016, eMemory reported net profits of NT$534 million on consolidated revenues of NT$1.22 billion with both numbers hitting record-highs. The company has not provided sales guidance for 2017.

Monthly revenues at eMemory climbed to a record high of NT$241 million in January 2017. The company saw its February revenues fall to NT$70 million, but the level was still 57.1% higher than the same period in 2016. Revenues totaled NT$311 million for the first two months of 2017, rising 13.5% on year.