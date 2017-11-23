Global Unichip opens new office in Nanjing

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 November 2017]

Taiwan-based Global Unichip, a fabless ASIC design house, has announced the opening of a new branch office in Nanjing, China where its major foundry partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is constructing a new 12-inch wafer plant.

The office will provide a broad range of ASIC services to the fast-growing China market, Global Unichip indicated. Located at the Nanjing Jiangbei New Area Industrial Technology Research & Innovation Park, the facility hosts an innovative ASIC design center that focuses on advanced process technology capabilities.

Global Unichip expects to hire around 200 technologists and engineers for the new Nanjing office within five years.

The China market accounted for 32% of Global Unichip's overall revenues for the first three quarters of 2017, which already exceeded the US market with a 21% revenue share. China has become Global Unichip's largest market.

"The most important task for our Nanjing Design Center is to provide China customers with efficient, timely and optimally localized ASIC services," said Global Unichip president Ken Chen in a statement.

Also in the same statement, Global Unichip China Region GM Simon Yen noted "we are confident that there will be continued significant growth in the future, driven by applications targeting artificial intelligence, network communications and other major ASIC developments. Combined with the resources of GUC Shanghai, we will work with China customers to create the future of integrated circuit design."

Global Unichip announced in early November the opening of a new office in Tainan, southern Taiwan, as part of its plans to expand its design teams to meet demand for customized chips and higher complexity in advanced process chips. In the previous statement, the company already disclosed the establishment of the Nanjing office, which it said "will be a hub for design and R&D personnel and will in the future focus on advanced process chip design and support for projects from multinational clients."

"We hope that the Global Unichip Tainan office will draw in more talented designers from southern Taiwan to join in the innovation process at GUC," Chen said. "But over and above that, we hope to establish an even closer collaboration with TSMC."

According to TSMC, the foundry has started equipment move-in at its new 12-inch wafer plant in Nanjing, which will directly enter 16nm FinFET chip production with volume production slated for the second half of 2018. The plant will consist of two fabs with monthly production capacity designed for 80,000 wafers. The foundry will initially output 20,000 wafers monthly at the plant.

In addition, TSMC has disclosed plans to locate its 3nm and 5nm fabrication lines at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP). The company will break ground for its 5nm process fab by the end of 2017, which is slated for volume production by 2020, when construction of its 3nm fab will also kick off with mass production to start by 2022.