Over 100,000 wafers embedded with eMemory NeoEE IP shipped

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Embedded NVM IP provider eMemory Technology has shipped more than 100,000 wafers embedded with its NeoEE IP solutions, according to the company. The eMemory NeoEE IP has been successfully implemented in foundries worldwide for a variety of applications including fingerprint sensors, 2.4G wireless ICs, microcontrollers, OIS (optical image stabilization) sensors, programmable Gamma solutions and power management ICs.

The "steep" increase in NeoEE IP shipments in recent quarters has been driven mainly by rapid market growth in fingerprint ICs, eMemory noted.

According to industry sources, eMemory has secured orders from major fingerprint sensor suppliers including Fingerprint Cards (FPC), Egis Technology (Egistec), Goodix Technology and Elan Microelectronics, and has had its IP implemented in both 12- and 8-inch foundries. The eNVM IP provider's effort to expand its business in the fingerprint sensor sector is set to bear fruit in 2017.

In addition, eMemory recently announced its NeoFuse IP had been implemented in high-voltage (HV) platforms across all process nodes from 0.11-micron to 40nm by six leading foundries responding to the rising demand for OLED display applications. eMemory's NVM IP solutions for display driver IC and touch with display driver IC (TDDI) solutions have already been well adopted by foundries, with shipments of wafers embedded with the solutions exceeding seven million 8-inch equivalent units as of end-2016.