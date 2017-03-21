Taiwan IC design houses hold mixed 2Q17 outlook

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

Taiwan-based consumer IC suppliers are expected to report revenue growth of over 20% sequentially for the second quarter, while handset-related IC firms expect sales to recover from the bottom seen in the first quarter, according to industry observers.

In contrast, Taiwan-based fabless companies specializing in PC- and notebook-related ICs have warned of a slowdown of orders, said the observers.

Taiwan-based MCU and consumer IC design houses including Alpha Microelectronics, Generalplus Technology, Holtek Semiconductor, Nuvoton Technology, Sonix Technology and Tontek Design Technology have enjoyed a seasonal pick-up in orders which will buoy their sales performance in the second quarter, the observers indicated.

Revenues at Taiwan-based suppliers of smartphone-use chips, such as LCD driver ICs and mobile SoCs, should have hit their lowest levels for 2017 in the first quarter, the observers said. Revenues will start to increase in the second quarter with sequential growth of over 10%, the observers noted.

Taiwan-based fabless firms specializing in PC- and notebook-use solutions have seen their customers slow down their pace of orders since March, the observers noted. The companies are expected to post flat growth or a slight decrease sequentially in second-quarter revenues, the observers said.