Global Unichip posts record December revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

IC design service company Global Unichip saw its December revenues rise 19.6% sequentially to a record high of NT$1.15 billion (US$35.8 million).

Global Unichip's revenues for December 2016 represented increases of 19.6% sequentially and about 39% from a year ago, buoyed by rising sales generated from orders for non-recurring engineering (NRE) designs.

Global Unichip reported revenues of NT$2.76 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, up 15.7% on quarter. Revenues totaled NT$9.29 billion for all of 2016, rising 19.7% on year.

Partnering with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Global Unichip has reportedly obtained orders for 10nm FinFET NRE designs which are expected to start generating revenues in the first half of 2017.


