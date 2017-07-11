Global Unichip opens new Korea office

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Taiwan-based Global Unichip, a fabless ASIC design house, has announced the establishment of its new office in Seoul. The move is to enhance both technical and business customer support.

The facility features a new cleanroom equipped to handle advanced-node technologies, such as TSMC's 12nm and 7nm processes, and an enlarged engineering space that accommodates an expanding Korea-based technology team, Global Unichip indicated.

Global Unichip added its new office is located in the building where TSMC Korea is located, and will enhance its collaboration with the foundry partner.

"GUC's significant investment in an enhanced Korean headquarters substantiates our strong commitment to provide the best ASIC services to the Korean market," said Global Unichip president Ken Chen. "These new facilities also highlight our capability to grow with key Korean customers as they expanded their global influence."