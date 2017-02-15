NVM IP provider eMemory posts record 2016 profit

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

Embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) IP provider eMemory Technology has reported net profits of NT$534 million (US$17.4 million) on consolidated revenues of NT$1.22 billion for 2016. Both numbers hit record-highs.

Revenues and profits for the year represented increases of 11.3% and 11.6% compared to 2015. The company posted a net EPS of NT$7.06 in 2016.

In 2016, eMemory's revenues generated from licensing fees increased 23.4% while those from royalties grew 7.3% on year, the company disclosed.

Royalties and licensing fees will continue to buoy eMemory's sales performance in 2017, said company chairman Charles Hsu. Hsu expressed optimism about growth in revenues generated from the fingerprint-recognition IC and touch with display driver IC (TDDI) sectors.

Sales generated from the fingerprint IC segment as a proportion of company revenues climbed to 7% in January 2017 from 3% a year earlier, Hsu indicated. The company also expects to enjoy rising demand from its US-based power management IC customers in 2017, Hsu said.

eMemory is one of the few Taiwan-based CPU IP providers. Specializing in eNVM IPs, the company has expanded its presence by stepping into the supply chain of the world's first-tier IDMs and pure-play foundries including Intel, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, TSMC and UMC.