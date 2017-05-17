eMemory announces security IP for IoT applications

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

As Physical Unclonable Functions (PUFs) have become an increasingly popular security technology, eMemory has announced the launch of NeoPUF, which the company claims is a game-changing IP innovation for IoT applications.

The eMemory NeoPUF IP is a high-security and cost-effective solution that can capitalize on growing security demand among IoT applications, the company indicated.

The eMemory NeoPUF can also be integrated into design and manufacturing processes at a relatively short time frame, the company noted. The technology stands out for its features of randomness (Unpredictability) and high reliability. It can withstand external influences including temperature and voltage and is seen as more reliable as compared to the existing security technologies, which uses mismatching circuit or hardware noise to generate random codes.

Aside from IoT, NeoPUF can be used in a variety of areas such as data center, cloud computing, smartphone, smart car, smart card, and bio-electronics, eMemory indicated. Chips embedded with NeoPUF can generate a key for authentication, identification and encryption. It also can be used as digital signature for the protection of the hardware, as well as be used for secure booting and device root of trust.

"Identification, encryption, and authentication are an integral part of IoT applications, and the demand is strong for an innovative solution to address those security needs", said Evans Yang, VP of marketing and strategy at eMemory. "NeoPUF IP makes each chip unique with its own random code, which can be called an IC fingerprint and this is without doubt an ideal security solution in the Internet-connected world of the future."

Citing unspecified market research institutions, eMemory said there will be over 20 billions of "connected" things in use worldwide by 2020. With the ramp-up of IoT-related devices and applications, security issues have become a growing concern in need of a quality solution, the company said.