Merry sees EPS hit record high in 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 February 2017]

Headset maker Merry Electronics has reported an EPS of as high as NT$11 for 2016, compared to NT$3.48 for a year earlier.

Based on its earnings, Merry has decided to hand out dividends of NT$9.50 in cash for 2016. The company distributed a cash dividend of NT$4.80 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Merry has announced that it will strengthen its cooperation with China-based Luxshare Precision Industry by selling a 51% stake of Merry Hong Kong to Luxshare. The cooperation aims to land more hands-free headset orders from China-based smartphone vendors.

Due to a high base set in the fourth quarter of 2016, Merry is expected to see its revenues decline about 30% sequentially to NT$4.2 billion (US$136.58 million) in the first quarter of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Despite the downward revenue forecast, the company's stock price rose NT$5.50 to close at NT$144 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 24 session.