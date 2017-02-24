Taipei, Saturday, February 25, 2017 02:02 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
Merry sees EPS hit record high in 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 February 2017]

Headset maker Merry Electronics has reported an EPS of as high as NT$11 for 2016, compared to NT$3.48 for a year earlier.

Based on its earnings, Merry has decided to hand out dividends of NT$9.50 in cash for 2016. The company distributed a cash dividend of NT$4.80 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Merry has announced that it will strengthen its cooperation with China-based Luxshare Precision Industry by selling a 51% stake of Merry Hong Kong to Luxshare. The cooperation aims to land more hands-free headset orders from China-based smartphone vendors.

Due to a high base set in the fourth quarter of 2016, Merry is expected to see its revenues decline about 30% sequentially to NT$4.2 billion (US$136.58 million) in the first quarter of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Despite the downward revenue forecast, the company's stock price rose NT$5.50 to close at NT$144 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 24 session.

Innodisk
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link