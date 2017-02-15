Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
Headset maker Merry sees earnings up over 200% in 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

Headset maker Merry Electronics has reported net profits of NT$2.01 billion (US$65.45 million) for 2016, increasing 214% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$11.02 for 2016, a significant improvement from NT$3.48 of a year earlier.

Merry said its operating profits also doubled on year to NT$1.65 billion in 2016 during which revenues totaled NT$16.93 billion.

The release of Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa as well as Apple's Siri will help Merry to continue to ramp up its sales in 2017, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Buoyed by improved earnings, the company's stock price surged by 10% or NT$12.50 to close at NT$140.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 15 session.

