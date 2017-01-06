Taipei, Friday, January 6, 2017 13:27 (GMT+8)
Merry Electronics revenues nearly double on year in December
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

Handset-use component maker Merry Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.999 billion (US$62.5 million) for December 2016, dropping 4.41% on month but increasing 92.54% on year.

For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$16.919 billion, rising 38.25% from a year earlier.

Increased shipments of Bluetooth earphones, notably to Beats and Bose, contributed to robust revenue growth at Merry in 2016, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Apple is currently giving out Beats Solo 3 Bluetooth earphones to promote sales of its MacBook and iPhone products in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, a move which will continue to help Merry ramp up its shipments in the first half of 2017, said the paper.

The company's stock price dropped NT$1 to close at NT$120 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 5 session.

