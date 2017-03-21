Taipei, Wednesday, March 22, 2017 06:50 (GMT+8)
Global AR/VR headset market to grow at CAGR of 58% during 2016-2021, says IDC
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

Global shipments of augmented and virtual reality headset devices are expected to reach 99.4 million units in 2021, increasing nearly 10-fold from the 10.1 million units shipped in 2016 and representing a CAGR of 58% across the five-year forecast period, according to IDC.

In terms of revenues, the shipment value of AR headsets during the forecast period will grow from US$209 million in 2016 to US$48.7 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, VR headsets will expand from US$2.1 billion in 2016 to US$18.6 billion in 2021, IDC estimates.

Due to the sophistication of the hardware, most AR headsets are expected to cost well over US$1000, making the technology far less accessible to consumers initially, though that's probably for the best as the AR ecosystem and wide social acceptance are still a few years away, IDC noted.

