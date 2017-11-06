Taipei, Tuesday, November 7, 2017 10:47 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Apple likely to expand supply chain for Apple Watch
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 November 2017]

Apple has seen an over 50% sequential increase in Apple Watch Series 3 sales in the fiscal quarter ended September 30, and some market watchers expect that Apple is likely to add more partners into its upstream supply chain to increase its profitability, while reducing production risk.

Apple Watch's overall shipments are expected to reach at least 25 million units in 2018 and most of the sales will be contributed by first-time buyers instead of replacement demand from users of previous-generation models, the sources estimated.

Upstream players including Quanta Computer, Universal Scientific Industrial (USI), Career Technology, Kinsus Interconnect Technology and E&R Engineering are expected to see increasing orders for the Apple Watch, said the sources adding that the Foxconn Group's affiliate ShunSin Technology has also recently landed orders for providing SiP (system in package) packaging services to Apple Watch and will begin the supply in March 2018.

However, these players declined to comment on their orders or clients.

With ShunSin having entered into the supply chain of the Apple Watch, the market watchers believe that Foxconn may also have interest in obtaining Apple Watch's assembly orders.

Realtime news

  • Infineon intros five-output digital voltage regulator in QFN package

    Bits + chips | 12min ago

  • HDR TV shipments to grow to 47.9 million units in 2021, says IHS Markit

    Displays | 23min ago

  • Catcher, Jabil and Wistron eyeing stainless steel metal frame orders for next-generation iPhone

    Before Going to Press | 12h 44min ago

  • Robust 3D sensing module demand boosting suppliers performance

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:55

  • Toppan gearing up for foundries migration to 7nm, 5nm processes

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:53

  • Kinsus October revenues hitting new high

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:52

  • Gintech October revenues rise 10%

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:51

  • Catcher posts revenue and profit growth in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:51

  • Machvison posts record October revenues

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:51

  • China market: Asustek Zenbo to hit shelves on November 14

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:47

  • Darfon posts profit for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:43

  • Nanya posts revenues growth for October

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:42

  • SPIL October revenues almost flat on year

    Before Going to Press | Nov 6, 21:41

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link