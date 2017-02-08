TPK Holding reports revenues down in January 2017

TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.624 billion for January 2017, representing a 12.74% drop on month and 14.53% drop on year.
The company's stock price rose 8.26% and finished at NT$73.30 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 8.
TPK: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
7,624
|
(12.7%)
|
(14.5%)
|
7,624
|
(14.5%)
Dec-16
|
8,737
|
13.9%
|
11.9%
|
89,216
|
(26.5%)
Nov-16
|
7,672
|
(7.7%)
|
(39%)
|
80,480
|
(29.1%)
Oct-16
|
8,315
|
(4.4%)
|
(40.8%)
|
72,807
|
(27.9%)
Sep-16
|
8,702
|
(13.4%)
|
(32.5%)
|
64,492
|
(25.8%)
Aug-16
|
10,048
|
35.4%
|
(15%)
|
55,791
|
(24.7%)
Jul-16
|
7,419
|
31.2%
|
(22.2%)
|
45,743
|
(26.5%)
Jun-16
|
5,655
|
(1.8%)
|
(19.4%)
|
38,324
|
(27.3%)
May-16
|
5,757
|
1.5%
|
(35.4%)
|
32,669
|
(28.5%)
Apr-16
|
5,672
|
(17.9%)
|
(27.5%)
|
26,911
|
(26.8%)
Mar-16
|
6,907
|
27.6%
|
(34.9%)
|
21,239
|
(26.6%)
Feb-16
|
5,412
|
(39.3%)
|
(25.9%)
|
14,332
|
(21.9%)
Jan-16
|
8,920
|
14.2%
|
(19.2%)
|
8,920
|
(19.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017