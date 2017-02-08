TPK Holding reports revenues down in January 2017

MOPS, February 8 [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.624 billion for January 2017, representing a 12.74% drop on month and 14.53% drop on year.

The company's stock price rose 8.26% and finished at NT$73.30 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 8.

TPK: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 7,624 (12.7%) (14.5%) 7,624 (14.5%) Dec-16 8,737 13.9% 11.9% 89,216 (26.5%) Nov-16 7,672 (7.7%) (39%) 80,480 (29.1%) Oct-16 8,315 (4.4%) (40.8%) 72,807 (27.9%) Sep-16 8,702 (13.4%) (32.5%) 64,492 (25.8%) Aug-16 10,048 35.4% (15%) 55,791 (24.7%) Jul-16 7,419 31.2% (22.2%) 45,743 (26.5%) Jun-16 5,655 (1.8%) (19.4%) 38,324 (27.3%) May-16 5,757 1.5% (35.4%) 32,669 (28.5%) Apr-16 5,672 (17.9%) (27.5%) 26,911 (26.8%) Mar-16 6,907 27.6% (34.9%) 21,239 (26.6%) Feb-16 5,412 (39.3%) (25.9%) 14,332 (21.9%) Jan-16 8,920 14.2% (19.2%) 8,920 (19.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017