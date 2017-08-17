Taipei, Friday, August 18, 2017 17:19 (GMT+8)
Apple Watch 3 launch likely at year-end 2017, says report
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 17 August 2017]

Apple is likely to launch its Apple Watch Series 3 devices by the end of 2017. The new Apple Watch will come in 38mm and 42mm sizes with Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi+LTE connectivity, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The new Apple Watch will come with enhanced battery life and the much expected call function, said the report.

ODM Quanta Computer will continue to serve as the sole production partner for the Apple Watch 3, added the report, citing sources from the local supply chain makers.

The Apple Watch 3 devices have reached the final testing stage and are likely to enter volume production in the fourth quarter of 2017 at the earliest, noted the report.

