Samsung leads VR device makers in 2016, says report

Chen Po-chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Samsung Electronics led the global VR (virtual reality) device makers by shipping a total of 4.51 million units of its Gear VR devices in 2016, according to a Korea-based ET News report, which cited data from SuperData Research.

Sony ranked second by shipping 750,000 units of its PSVR devices in 2016, while HTC took the third position with shipments of 420,000 units of the HTC Vive.

Google came to the fourth place with 260,000 units of the Daydream View products shipped, and Oculus ranked fifth by shipping 240,000 units of the Oculus Rift, said the report.