Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:44 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
12°C
Samsung leads VR device makers in 2016, says report
Chen Po-chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Samsung Electronics led the global VR (virtual reality) device makers by shipping a total of 4.51 million units of its Gear VR devices in 2016, according to a Korea-based ET News report, which cited data from SuperData Research.

Sony ranked second by shipping 750,000 units of its PSVR devices in 2016, while HTC took the third position with shipments of 420,000 units of the HTC Vive.

Google came to the fourth place with 260,000 units of the Daydream View products shipped, and Oculus ranked fifth by shipping 240,000 units of the Oculus Rift, said the report.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link