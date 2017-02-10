Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:45 (GMT+8)
HMD, TCL to unveil new Nokia and BlackBerry smartphonnes at MWC 2017
EDN, February 10; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 February 2017]

HMD Global and TCL are expected to unveil new Nokia and BlackBerry smartphones, respectively, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) to be held at the end of February in Barcelona, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

HMD is expected to showcase a new flagship model, the Nokia P1, which will feature a 5.3-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU with 6GB RAM and 256GB ROM, as well as fast-charging and water-proof capability, said the paper.

The Nokia P1 will be manufactured by FIH Mobile, a handset arm of Foxconn Electronics.

Meanwhile, TCL is expected to release a new BlackBerry phone featuring BlackBerry's security software and service kits. The new model comes after TCL and BlackBerry signed a cooperation agreement in late 2016, the paper noted.

The production of BlackBerry smartphones will help enrich TCL's product portfolios as the China-based vendor currently focuses on the entry-level to mid-range models, added the report.

