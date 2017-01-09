China market: HMD Global launches Nokia 6

Steve Shen, Digitimes, Taipei [Monday 9 January 2017]

HMD Global has launched its first smartphone, the Nokia 6, in the China market. The Nokia 6 will be available through JD.com in early 2017 at CNY1,699 (US$245).

The Nokia 6 features a bright hybrid in-cell 5.5-inch full HD display wrapped in 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The model is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with X6 LTE modem, HMD said.

The Nokia 6 has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with which to run the latest version of Android Nougat and comes with a 16-megapixel phase detection auto focus rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

While launching the Nokia 6, HMD also looks forward to unveiling further products in the first half of 2017, according to company CEO Arto Nummela.

The Nokia 6

Photo: Company