Nokia smartphones to feature Zeiss optics

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 July 2017]

Nokia-branded phone vendor HMD Global and ZEISS have signed a partnership that will see the two companies co-develop imaging capabilities and bring the Zeiss optics back to Nokia smartphones.

In a joint press statement released on July 6, the companies said they have an ambition to advance the quality of the total imaging experience on smartphones spanning the entire ecosystem from software, services, through to screen quality, and optic design.



They said relationship between Zeiss and Nokia phones began more than a decade ago. The past collaboration saw Zeiss and Nokia phones roll out the world's first multi-megapixel mobile phone and other devices, from the Nokia Nseries to those featuring Nokia PureView technologies, according to the companies. This renewed relationship is a long-term commitment to build on that technology innovation over the years to come.

Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global, said, "Collaborating with Zeiss is an important part of our commitment to always deliver the very best experience for our customers. Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera, they want a complete imaging experience that doesn't just set the standard but redefines it."





Zeiss and HMD Global team up for Nokia phones.

Photo: Companies, July 2017