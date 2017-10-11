TCL sells shares of handset business unit to strategic partners

Jean Chu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

China-based TCL Group has disclosed that it has transferred up to 49% of its holdings in TCL Communication Technology Holdings to three strategic partners for HK$490 million (US$62.79 million).

TCL will sell an 18% stake of its handset business unit to Unisplendour Technology Venture Capital, an investment arm of Tsinghua Unigroup, for HK$180 million.

Meanwhile, TCL will also release an 18% and 13% stake of TCL Communication Technology to Oriente Grande Investment Fund and Vivid Victory Developments for HK$180 million and HK$130 million, respectively, according to the announcement.

Oriente Grande Investment Fund is the holding company of China-based handset ODM Wingtech Group.

TCL Communication Technology posted revenues of CNY6.87 billion (US$1.043 billion) in the first half of 2017, decreasing 26.1% from a year earlier. Net losses for the January-June period totaled CNY852 million.

The release of shares to the three strategic partners will help optimize TCL Communication Technology's corporate structure and accelerate its transformation aiming to rebuild its competitiveness, the statement said.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017