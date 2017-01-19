Qualcomm, MediaTek to vie for handset solution orders from Foxconn

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Qualcomm and MediaTek are expected to compete fiercely for chipset solution orders from EMS supplier Foxconn Electronics which has turned itself into a handset vendor recently, according to industry sources.

Foxconn became a smartphone vendor after it completed its acquisition of Japan-based Sharp in August 2016. Sharp has been marketing its own Sharp Aquos series smartphones for years.

Additionally, Foxconn has also tied up with Finland-based HMD Global to begin marketing Nokia-brand feature phones and smartphones, said the sources.

Sharp has been cooperating with MediaTek for years and also has used MediaTek's Helio family CPUs to build its high-end models. However, since Sharp has been focusing on the smartphone market in Japan and seldom expand into overseas markets, its chip demand has never been sufficient to make it into MediaTek's top-10 client list.

Sharp's purchases of smartphone solutions are expected to increase significantly from now on as Foxconn has committed to rekindling Sharp's brand image in the global consumer market, commented the sources.

For the promotion of Nokia-brand handsets, Foxconn will be responsible for the purchase of needed components and the manufacturing, while HMD will handle mainly marketing, indicated the sources.

Qualcomm reportedly has reorganized its technological supporting team, which will cooperate closely with Foxconn in order to promote the Snapdragon platforms, said the sources.