FIH Mobile warns losses to expand in 1H17

Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

FIH Mobile has issued a warning on its profitability, saying its net losses for the first half of 2017 are expected to more than double to US$240 million compared to US$110 million forecast in April.

Increased costs for the acquisition of Nokia's feature phone business and asset losses on its investment in India-based e-commerce company Snapdeal contributed to widened losses, according to a company stock exchange filing.

Losses incurred from Nokia's feature phone business will total below US$195 million in the first quarter, while those incurred from its investment in Snapdeal will reach US$165-175 million, the company said.

Other data showed that FIH posted consolidated revenues of US$1.901 billion in the first quarter of 2017, increasing 75.6% from a year earlier. Net profits for the first quarter reached NT$103 million, increasing 298.3% from US$25.86 million of a year earlier.

The Foxconn Group accounts for an over 60% stake in FIH Mobile.