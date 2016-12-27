Taipei, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 18:10 (GMT+8)
HMD Global developing 4 Nokia-branded smartphones for launch in 2Q-3Q17, say sources
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Finland-based HMD Global is expected to announce its first Nokia-branded smartphones in February 2017 at Mobile World Congress (MWC), and has been cooperating with supply chain makers in Taiwan to develop four more models for launch in the second and third quarters of 2017, according to industry sources.

The four new models will have display sizes ranging from 5.0-5.7-inch at WQHD or Full HD resolutions, said the sources, adding that panel suppliers will include LG Display, Century Technology (CTC) and Innolux, and that FIH Mobile will serve as production partner.

The first Nokia smartphone to be presented by HMD at MWC is likely to be the Nokia DIC, which will be available in two versions, depending on the amount of memory and display size, according to a Chinese-language technews.com report.

The higher-priced version of the two variants will cost US$200, and come with 3GB of RAM and a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080p) display. The cheaper version is to cost US$150, packed with 2GB RAM and a 5-inch Full HD display, said the report.

