BlackBerry turns into B2B IoT solutions provider, says executive

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

After experiencing 3-5 years of business adjustments, Canada-based BlackBerry has successfully transformed from a mobile devices supplier into a provider of B2B IoT (Internet of Things) management solutions, focusing on helping enterprises establish IoT operations through its BlackBerry Secure platform as well as software solutions for enterprise information security and enterprise mobility management (EMM), according to Mike Ding, the firm's senior sales manager for North Asia.

At a press event held January 24 in Taipei, Ding said that BlackBerry completely withdrew from smartphone and PC hardware manufacturing operations in 2017 before expanding its businesses to cover smart vehicles, smart medicine, overall terminal solutions and communication security insurance services.

BlackBerry now boasts core and competitive assets including security connection, EMM, services outsourcing management and end-to-end stacking solutions. In addition, the company also owns abundant technical assets in crisis communication management, mobile communication security, mobile equipment management, and transportation assets tracking services, according to Ding.

Ding stressed that by leveraging its existing brand and customer advantages, BlackBerry has performed well in dealing with governments, banks and other financial businesses. Among the EMM platforms adopted by the world's top 500 enterprises, the BlackBerry Secure platform has been rated by related research institutions as the top one, he said, adding that BlackBerry's in-vehicle infotainment systems have been applied to over 60 million cars worldwide, also ranking top in global market share.

In the Taiwan market, BlackBerry has entered the list of suppliers targeted for collective government procurement, and has also built partnerships with more distribution channels for its products, instead of only through telecom operators for sales of its smartphones in the past, according to Ding.

On another front, the company has licensed its smartphone brand and outsourced smartphone design, production, distribution and after sales to three partners in the world, including BB Merah Putih in Indonesia, OptiemusInfracom in India and TCL in China, Ding indicated.

Mike Ding, BlackBerry senior sales director for North Asia

Photo: Max Wang,Digitimes, January 2018