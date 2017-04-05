FIH issues profit warning for 1H17

Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

FIH Mobile, a handset arm of the Foxconn Group, has issued a profit warning for the first half of 2017, anticipating that it is likely to incur a net loss of about US$110 million for the six-month period.

FIH attributed the projected losses to the formation of new business units within the company and the purchase of Nokia's feature phone business from Microsoft in 2016.

However, the company expects its revenues to grow 99% on year to US$4.6 billion in the first half of 2017, according to company acting chairman Calvin Chih.

FIH saw its revenues decline 16.3% on year to a three-year low of US$6.23 billion in 2016, while net profits dipped 40.4% to US$136 million during the same period.