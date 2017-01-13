Taipei, Friday, January 13, 2017 12:17 (GMT+8)
China market: Pre-orders for Nokia 6 surpass 100,000 in 4 days, says paper
Alexandria Chou, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

Pre-orders for the first Android-based Nokia smartphone, the Nokia 6, have reached over 100,000 after HMD Global's launch conference for the smartphone in China on January 11, according to a China Business News report.

The smartphone will become available in the China market on January 19.

HMD Global acquired a license for the Nokia brand for mobile devices at the end of 2016. The Nokia 6 is priced at CNY1,699 (US$246) and is made by Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry).

The smartphone features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 processor, Android 7.0 operating system, 4GB memory, 64GB storage and a 5.5-inch 1080 by 1920 display. It also supports dual-SIM card function as well as Bluetooth and 3G/4G.

It is also equipped with 8-megapixel front and 16-megapixel rear cameras with zoom, F2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

