Taipei, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 01:51 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
18°C
FIH Mobile reports decreased earnings for 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 March 2017]

FIH Mobile, the handset arm of the Foxconn Group, has reported net profits of US$136 million for 2016, declining 40.4% from a year earlier.

Revenues for 2016 totaled US$6.23 billion, decreasing 16.3% from the previous year.

The company cited decreased demand from clients, losses resulting from liquidation of corporate property and facilities, and increased tax expenditure and operating costs as factors that brought down earnings.

Looking forward, replacement demand for smartphones in India, Asia Pacific and other emerging markets will contribute to revenue growth in the coming years, said the company.

Realtime news

  • Pegatron holds pessimistic 1Q17 business outlook

    IT + CE | 3h 37min ago

  • Samsung to ramp 7nm in 2018

    Bits + chips | 3h 38min ago

  • ASE, KYEC to see sales pick up in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 3h 40min ago

  • Global semiconductor equipment sales increase 13% in 2016, says SEMI

    Bits + chips | 3h 42min ago

  • TSEC nets NT$0.03 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • Taiwan market: EasyCard cooperates with 5 mobile telecom carriers to boost NFC-based mobile e-payment services

    Before Going to Press | 3h 54min ago

  • Kantatsu to expand smartphone-use lens module capacity in China

    Before Going to Press | 3h 55min ago

  • Taiwan polycrystalline solar cell makers plan to lower capacity utilization

    Before Going to Press | 3h 56min ago

  • Bright Led Electronics lands 4- to 5-year orders for airplane-use LED lighting modules

    Before Going to Press | 3h 57min ago

  • Tekcore suffers net loss per share of NT$4.03 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • Taiwan market: Huawei launches black-colored Mate 9, Porsche Design Mate 9

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • D-Link to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$0.30

    Before Going to Press | 3h 59min ago

  • Micron Taiwan to buy Cando plant for NT$2.75 billion

    Before Going to Press | 4h 2min ago

  • CPU IP provider Andes debuts on TSE

    Before Going to Press | 4h 2min ago

  • HannsTouch Solution to not deal out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | 4h 3min ago

  • LAN transformer maker Bothhand reports NT$5.46 EPS for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 4h 4min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link