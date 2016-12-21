HTC sends out invitations for product event on January 12

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 December 2016]

HTC has sent out invitations for a product event to be held on January 12, 2017. New products to be presented at the event may include smartphones, VR devices or other types of wearable products.

A recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report indicated that HTC is developing its next flagship HTC 11 family products. The premium model of the HTC 11 is likely to sport a 6.1-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU.

HTC recently announced Vive Studios, a new branch of the company dedicated to the development of VR content and applications.

The company' s stock price slipped NT$0.60 to finish at NT$79.90 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 21 session.