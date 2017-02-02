Acer expect fruition of new business development in 2017

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 February 2017]

Acer has been developing new business other than PCs for a while and expects to begin commercial application of AI (artificial intelligence) and deep learning and shipments of in-house-developed robots in 2017. The company also began to ship digital signage in January 2017, according to company CEO Jason Chen.

Acer began R&D of AI and deep learning in 2015 and won a top award in a contest for forecasting traffic through a mountain tunnel in northern Taiwan in the year, Chen said. Acer expects to begin commercial application of AI and deep learning to transportation via cooperation with partners in the Taiwan market in the first half of 2017, Chen noted.

Acer begun talks with potential clients about robots and expects to start shipments in 2017, Chen said.

Acer landed orders for more than 1,000 digital signage devices from a Europe-based supermarket chain in late 2016 and began shipments in January 2017, Chen indicated.

As fast growing cloud computing and Big Data analysis applications have driven demand for high-performance computing, Acer undertook 2-3 high-performance computing projects in 2015, eight in 2016 and has obtained one so far in 2017 and won priority price-negotiating rights for six other projects, Chen noted.

Acer has begun shipments of StarVR, a head-mounted VR device, to IMAX which has started operating its first VR Experience Center in Los Angeles and is setting up a second in Manchester, the UK, Chen indicated.

As for PC business, Acer will focus on 2-in-1 notebooks, Chromebooks, gaming notebooks and slim notebooks to hike overall profitability, Chen said. In the North America consumer notebook market in particular, Acer currently ranks fourth 1-2pp behind the top three vendors in market share, Chen noted.

Acer will reshuffle its directors and board supervisors in 2017 and elect Jason Chen as the new chairman, according to founder Stan Shih. In addition, Chen will remain as CEO for at least three years, Shih indicated.