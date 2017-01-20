Acer to be free of amortization cost for intangible assets beginning 2018, says CEO

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 January 2017]

After recognizing an intangible asset impairment of NT$6.34 billion (US$199 million) at the end of 2016, Acer will see amortization of costs for intangible assets decrease by US$7 billion in 2017 and will be eliminated beginning 2018, according to company CEO Jason Chen.

Chen noted that this will improve Acer's financial structure and the company will continue to improve products and its channel operation, and focus on product lines with high ASP and gross margins.

Acer also cooperated with MediaTek and Taiwan's EasyCard to sponsor 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade from August 19-30 by donating own-brand smartwatches to participating athletes. The smartwatch will feature e-payment and health status recording functions.

In addition to the consumer sector, Acer has also been expanding its shipments to the enterprise sector and its enterprise-related products are accounting for 42% of the company's overall product shipments.

Acer and Starbreeze's virtual reality (VR) head-mounted display (HMD) has recently been adopted by IMAX's VR experiencing centers. IMAX's experiencing center in Los Angeles, the US is already in operation, while its center in Manchester, the UK will begin operation in the near future. Acer has also requested IMAX to establish a center in Taiwan.