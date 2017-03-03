Acer ready to ship developer edition of MR headsets, says paper

EDN, March 3; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

Acer will begin to ship the developer edition of its first mixed reality (MR) headset, co-developed with Microsoft, in March, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report. .

The MR headset, which will include the headset hardware and the software development kit (SDK), will enable partners to develop and test MR applications across Windows 10 devices.

The MR device is designed to work on entry-level notebooks or desktops and does not need high-performance PC systems, said the paper, citing sources from Acer.

Microsoft's planned release of Windows 10 Creator Update in 2017 will help promote the popularity of the MR applications, the report said.

Microsoft is developing related MR headsets with the world's top-five PC vendors, aiming to roll out MR headsets with prices starting at US$299, the paper added.