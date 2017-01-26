Acer expects over 10% on-year revenue growth from Taiwan

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Acer Taiwan general manager Dave Lin expects the company's revenues from Taiwan to grow by a double-digit percentage on year in 2017 and he has seen demand for the company's ultra-thin notebooks launched in the second half of 2016 growing strong recently and has had to shift inventory from other branch offices to fulfill demand.

Since demand is expected to grow even stronger during the Lunar New Year holidays, Lin believes Acer Taiwan's notebook sales will enjoy a strong boost in the first quarter.

During the second half of 2016, the shortages of components including panel and memory greatly affected the company's ultra-thin notebook sales. However, with component shortages gradually recovering, Acer Taiwan's supply has stabilized.

Commenting on Taiwan's PC market, Lin believes shipments in 2017 will be slightly lower than in 2016, but Acer will see an on-year growth better than the market's average.

Acer's new curve gaming notebook is also expected to start selling in Taiwan in the near future and its V-Nitro gaming monitor also sees strong demand from Taiwan's students.

To fulfill demand from Taiwan's religious sector, Acer is planning to release a notebook featuring an image of Taiwan's sea goddess Matsu.

Acer will also participate in the British Educational Training and Technology Show (BETT) and will launch its new Chromebook Spin 11, designed specifically for classroom environment and featuring a Wacom EMR stylus.