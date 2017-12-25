StarVR forays into Japan VR market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

StarVR, a joint venture between Acer and Sweden-based Starbreeze, will foray into Japan's VR market by bringing StarVR experiences into the gaming centers of Sega Entertainment.

By the end of March 2018, StarVR will set up related VR facilities in three Sega gaming centers in Japan and will increase the number of such StarVR arcades to 10 by year-end 2018.

The flagship shop of such arcades opened in Sega's Shinjuku Kabukicho branch in Tokyo on December 22, with consumers to enjoy VR titles including Jone Wick: Chronicles and The Mummy: Prodigium Strike initially.

While in cooperating with Sega, StarVR believes that it can make the most premium and immersive VR experiences available to consumers in Japan, which boasts the world's most sophisticated arcade industry and culture, said StarVR vice chairman Jerry Kao.

StarVR to bring VR experiences to Japan via Sega

Photo: Sega