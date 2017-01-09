Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:46 (GMT+8)
Acer showcases MR head-mounted device at CES
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Acer exhibited a MR (mixed reality) head-mounted display device developed through cooperation with Microsoft at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas during January 5-8, according to Acer.

The display device is based on Windows Holographic, Microsoft-developed AR (augmented reality) platform, and will sell at US$299, Acer said. The display device will be available for sale alone or bundled with desktops.

In addition, Acer adopts Nvidia-developed G-SYNC HDR (high dynamic range) monitor technology for Predatory XB272-HDR, its gaming monitor to be launched in the second quarter of 2017. With display panel exclusively supplied by AU Optronics (AUO), XB272-HDR is a high-end model supporting 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

In the North America market, Acer has become the largest vendor for gaming monitors and the third largest for all LCD monitors next to Dell and HP.

