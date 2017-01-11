Taipei, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 17:49 (GMT+8)
Quanta sees growth in December revenues; Acer suffers drops
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Quanta Computer has announced consolidated revenues of NT$104.97 billion (US$3.28 billion) for December, the company's second highest record with on-month growth of 13.42% and on-year growth of 7.78%. The company's consolidated revenues for 2016 were only NT$894 billion, down 11.25% on year.

Quanta vice chairman CC Leung pointed out that the global economy in 2017 will remain weak, but Quanta will try to achieve breakthroughs.

Quanta shipped 3.9 million notebooks in December, up from 3.5 million units in November and the shipment growth was mainly due to orders for Apple's new MacBook Pro. Quanta shipped totally 40.4 million notebooks in 2016. Despite the fact that the notebook market will continue to shrink, Quanta will still achieve better performance than market's average.

Acer also announced consolidated revenues of NT$18.84 billion for December, down 17.1% on month and 16.6% on year and revenues for the whole year 2016 were NT$232.73 billion, down 11.7% on year.

