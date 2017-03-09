Acer revenues rise 3.49% on year in February

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$16.74 billion (US$540.1 million) for February 2017, representing a 1.31% drop on month and 3.49% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$33.702 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 5.15% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -0.70% and finished at NT$14.35 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 9, 2017.
Acer: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
16,740
|
(1.3%)
|
3.5%
|
33,702
|
5.2%
Jan-17
|
16,962
|
(10%)
|
6.8%
|
16,962
|
6.8%
Dec-16
|
18,839
|
(17.1%)
|
(16.6%)
|
232,732
|
(11.7%)
Nov-16
|
22,725
|
13.1%
|
(2.8%)
|
213,893
|
(11.2%)
Oct-16
|
20,097
|
(10.8%)
|
(8.8%)
|
191,168
|
(12.1%)
Sep-16
|
22,531
|
18.8%
|
(23.5%)
|
171,070
|
(12.5%)
Aug-16
|
18,974
|
11%
|
(9.6%)
|
148,539
|
(10.5%)
Jul-16
|
17,099
|
(31%)
|
1.3%
|
129,565
|
(10.7%)
Jun-16
|
24,767
|
42.9%
|
(6.8%)
|
112,466
|
(12.2%)
May-16
|
17,329
|
23.3%
|
(1.9%)
|
87,699
|
(13.7%)
Apr-16
|
14,054
|
(42.1%)
|
(11.2%)
|
70,370
|
(16.2%)
Mar-16
|
24,264
|
50%
|
(1.9%)
|
56,316
|
(17.3%)
Feb-16
|
16,175
|
1.9%
|
(21.7%)
|
32,051
|
(26.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017