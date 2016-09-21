AUO sells stake in Malaysia-based PV module maker

Alexandria Chou, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

TFT-LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has announced that its Singapore-based subsidiary AU Optronics Singapore Pte. has disposed of 1.129 billion common shares of AUO SunPower Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysia-based PV module maker established with US-based SunPower on a joint venture basis in 2010, at US$0.15 per share for a total price of US$170 million.

AU Optronics Singapore sold all of its stake in AUO SunPower to SunPower. AUO said it suffered capital loss of US$7 million from the disposal and will recognize the loss in the financial report for the third quarter of 2016.

AUO has also signed with SunPower for supply of PV modules made of SunPower-produced high-efficiency all-back-contact solar cells.