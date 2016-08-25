Panel shortages to remain until the end of 2016, say Innolux and AUO chairmen

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 August 2016]

TFT-LCD panels of varying sizes for use in smartphones, notebooks, monitors and TVs are in significant short supply and the shortage is expected to remain until the end of 2016 at least, chairman and CEO Wang Jyh-chau for Innolux and chairman and CEO Paul Peng of AU Optronics (AUO) both commented at Touch Taiwan 2016 taking place in Taipei during August 24-26.

Panel prices dropped 30-40% cumulatively from the third quarter of 2015 to the first quarter of 2016 and therefore panel makers have reduced production to reduce supply since the first quarter, Peng said. Panasonic has shut down an 8G TFT-LCD factory, Samsung Display closed a 5G one and LG Display shut a 6G one, Wang noted. China-based panel makers have brought new factories into operation but have lagged behind in advanced processes and technology, Wang indicated.

For TV panels in particular, the average size has increased by over 1.5-inch and this partly accounts for short supply of TV panels, Wang said. Samsung Display will additionally shut down a 7G factory by the end of 2016 and this will aggravate the short supply of TV panels, Peng said.

As panel customer worry about supply shortages, they are likely to repeat order and thus Innolux has been cautious about overbooking, Wang noted.