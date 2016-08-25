Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 21:05 (GMT+8)
Innolux, AUO chairmen urge government to financially support panel makers
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 August 2016]

Innolux chairman Wang Jyh-chau and AU Optronics (AUO) chairman Paul Peng, on the occasion of Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen's visit to Touch Taiwan 2016 on August 24, called for government help for local LCD panel makers to raise funds needed to maintain international competitiveness.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Tsai said that the flat display panel industry is a pillar of Taiwan's economy, for it creates large production value and a large number of jobs. Taiwan's panel industry ranks second in production value among all countries' and therefore deserves continued investment, Tsai added.

China-based panel makers, Korea's Samsung Display and LG Display as well as Japan Display have been financially assisted by their governments, but Taiwan-based makers and have not enjoyed similar support, Wang said urging the government to provide financial backing.

Mainly because of the restriction that a single bank's loans offered to panel makers cannot exceed 15% of its net asset value, Taiwan-based panel makers feel it quite difficult to secure lending from banks, Peng said. AUO hopes the government can remove the restriction, Peng noted.

President Tsai and AUO chiarman Paul Peng

President Tsai Ing-wen (center) and AUO chairman Paul Peng (right)
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2016

