AUO mulls full automation of PV module production

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 December 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO), which has diversified into the solar PV power industry, is evaluating the feasibility of fully automating its PV module production lines with annual capacity of 500MWp, according to industry sources.

AUO's consideration of fully automating PV module production is motivated by emerging domestic demand boosted by the Taiwan government's green energy policy, the sources noted.

Meanwhile, China-based CSI has applied for approval from Taiwan's Investment Commission for setting up a PV module factory in Taiwan catering mainly to the local market, the sources said.

If approved, the PV module factory will mainly use solar cells produced at CSI's factory in Vietnam instead of those produced by Taiwan-based makers, the sources indicated.