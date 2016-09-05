Taipei, Tuesday, September 6, 2016 12:51 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: Taiwan TFT-LCD panel makers focus on in-cell development on TDDI technology
Jen-Chieh Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 5 September 2016]

Taiwan-based TFT-LCD panel makers AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux and Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT), at the Touch Taiwan 2016 taking place in Taipei during August 24-26, showed that they are capable of producing in-cell touch panels based on TDDI (touch with display driver integration) technology featuring a single IC to integrate display control with touch control, according to Digitimes Research.

In-cell touch panels based on TDDI technology have advantages of low production cost, smaller thickness and narrower bezels and are expected to become mainstream touch panels for use in smartphones, Digitimes Research indicated. In particular, Innolux and CPT have applied TDDI technology-based in-cell to a-Si TFT-LCD panels, with such touch panels specifically for use in entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

The three panels makers showcased TDDI technology-based in-cell touch panels through cooperation with Taiwan-based IC design houses FocalTech Systems, Novatek Microelectronics and Raydium Semiconductor as well as US-based Synaptics. In addition, Taiwan-based IC design house Himax Technologies exhibited such touch panels through cooperation with LG Display.

AUO also showcased AMOLED panels used in smartphones, smart watches and VR (virtual reality) devices as well as flexible AMOLED panels, while Himax exhibited AMOLED panels through cooperation with China-based panel maker Tianma Micro-electronics.

