Digitimes Research: Touch Taiwan 2016 becomes main stage for Taiwan display panel makers

Jen-Chieh Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 12 September 2016]

The exhibition at Touch Taiwan has been beyond touch panels and technology, for Taiwan-based TFT-LCD panel makers AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux and Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) and EPD (electrophoretic display) e-paper maker E Ink Holdings (EIH) showcased various display panels at the Touch Taiwan 2016 taking place in Taipei during August 24-26, according to Digitimes Research.

At the exhibition, these makers focused on ultra-thin, narrow-bezel and LCD TV and monitor panels, thin, narrow-bezel and In-Cell or On-Cell notebook panels as well as automotive display panels, Digitimes Research indicated.

AUO showcased narrow-bezel 8K4K curved-surface LCD TV panels based on quantum dot technology featuring high color saturation and curved-surface high-response-rate LCD monitor panels for use in gaming, while Innolux exhibited 100-inch 4K2K LCD TV panels and narrow-bezel LCD monitor panels which can also be used in mosaic public information displays (PIDs).

For automotive displays, AUO, Innolux and CPT showcased 12.3-inch rectangular dashboard panels. In particular, AUO and Innolux showcased AMOLED dashboard panels and rectangular PID panels, while EIH exhibited flexible e-paper PID panels which are readable under sunlight. In addition, AUO and Innolux showcased large-size touch panels based on infrared optical technology.