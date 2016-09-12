Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 12:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
26°C
Digitimes Research: Touch Taiwan 2016 becomes main stage for Taiwan display panel makers
Jen-Chieh Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 12 September 2016]

The exhibition at Touch Taiwan has been beyond touch panels and technology, for Taiwan-based TFT-LCD panel makers AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux and Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) and EPD (electrophoretic display) e-paper maker E Ink Holdings (EIH) showcased various display panels at the Touch Taiwan 2016 taking place in Taipei during August 24-26, according to Digitimes Research.

At the exhibition, these makers focused on ultra-thin, narrow-bezel and LCD TV and monitor panels, thin, narrow-bezel and In-Cell or On-Cell notebook panels as well as automotive display panels, Digitimes Research indicated.

AUO showcased narrow-bezel 8K4K curved-surface LCD TV panels based on quantum dot technology featuring high color saturation and curved-surface high-response-rate LCD monitor panels for use in gaming, while Innolux exhibited 100-inch 4K2K LCD TV panels and narrow-bezel LCD monitor panels which can also be used in mosaic public information displays (PIDs).

For automotive displays, AUO, Innolux and CPT showcased 12.3-inch rectangular dashboard panels. In particular, AUO and Innolux showcased AMOLED dashboard panels and rectangular PID panels, while EIH exhibited flexible e-paper PID panels which are readable under sunlight. In addition, AUO and Innolux showcased large-size touch panels based on infrared optical technology.

Realtime news

  • Entegris optimistic about equipment demand from Taiwan foundries

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 21:07

  • RiTdisplay to issue new shares to increase capital

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:45

  • Neo Solar Power sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:45

  • Gemtek Technology August revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:44

  • Altek sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:42

  • MSI partners with HTC to release VR One backpack

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:40

  • Focusing on silicon technologies will be the future road of Taiwan, says Stan Shih

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:39

  • Xiaomi Technology investigating smartphone explosion

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link