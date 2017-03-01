SunPower to set up PV module JV in China, say reports

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

US-based SunPower will set up a joint-venture factory to make PV modules using stacked solar cells in Yixing City, eastern China, with China-based solar wafer maker Zhonghuan Semiconductor, power-generating equipment maker Dongfang Electric and the city government of Yixing, according to China-based media reports.

The factory will have annual production capacity of 5GWp.

A crystalline silicon solar cell is divided into five pieces, then a number of solar cell pieces are stacked and assembled into a PV module using SunPower's patented packaging technology. Such a PV module has higher power output than an ordinary PV module made of the same number of solar cells.

While such PV modules incur higher production cost than ordinary PV modules, higher power output may be enough to offset higher production cost. As it is increasingly difficult to hike energy conversion rates for P-type monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon solar cells, stacking solar cells to hike power generation for PV modules is noteworthy.