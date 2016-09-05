Taipei, Monday, September 5, 2016 16:51 (GMT+8)
Innolux, AUO benefit from TV panel price hikes
EDN, September 5; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Due to tight supply and Samsung Electronics' large demand, September quotes for 40- and 43-inch LCD TV panels have risen by over US$10 per panel from August and, as Innolux is the only producer of 40-inch LCD TV panels and AU Optronics (AUO) is a main one of 43-inch units, the two companies have benefited from the price hike, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

September prices for 55- and 65-inch LCD panels have also risen by US$5 on month, the paper said.

China-based TFT-LCD panel maker BOE Technology, following the shutdown of a 5G factory in 2015, will shut down another 5G factory in the first quarter of 2017 and no longer invest in TFT-LCD, the paper indicated. BOE will focus investment on AMOLED, the paper noted.

