Taipei, Thursday, September 8, 2016 12:52 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
26°C
AUO large-size panel shipments rise 15% in August
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 September 2016]

AU Optronics (AUO) has disclosed it shipped 10.38 million large-size LCD panels in August, rising 15% on month, while its small- to medium-size panel shipments reached 12.13 million, falling 5.6% sequentially.

AUO's August consolidated revenues totaled NT$28.954 billion (US$913 million), rising 7.87% on month but dropping 5.05% on year, and those of NT$207.21 billion for January-August dipped 15.67% on year.

The sequential growth in August revenue was due to hikes in panel price, as prices for 32-, 40- and 43-inch open cell TV panels rose to US$69, US$100 and US$110 respectively in August, AUO said. As prices for the three sizes have now further risen to US$73, US$115 and US$125 respectively, AUO expects September revenues to grow sequentially.

Fellow maker HannStar Display shipped 39.898 million small- to medium-size panels in August, rising 46.6% on month. In addition, the company shipped 100,000 large-size panels and own-brand LCD monitors in August, shrinking 22.5% on month.

HannStar reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.273 billion for August, the highest monthly level since October 2013 and increasing 24.91% on month and 71.04% on year, and those of NT$11.713 billion for January-August slipped 3.57% on year.

Realtime news

  • Apple introduces Apple Watch Series 2

    IT + CE | 39min ago

  • Quanta Storage pushing robotic arm products for different applications

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 22:45

  • Chaintech to push VR applications with China channel retailer Pason

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 21:50

  • AUO August revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 20:49

  • Lextar Electronics August revenues up

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 20:48

  • SAS sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 20:48

  • MediaTek August revenues rise 4%

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 20:47

  • PTI posts record August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 20:47

  • Qisda sees slight August revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 20:46

  • Giga Solar Materials sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 20:44

  • TSMC looks to nearly 10% revenue growth in 2016, says co-CEO

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 20:44

  • ASE posts revenue growth for August

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 20:43

  • Samsung lowering foundry quotes to vie for orders

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 20:42

  • China smartphone vendors to place more orders with Taiwan ODMs

    Before Going to Press | Sep 7, 20:41

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link