AUO large-size panel shipments rise 15% in August

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 September 2016]

AU Optronics (AUO) has disclosed it shipped 10.38 million large-size LCD panels in August, rising 15% on month, while its small- to medium-size panel shipments reached 12.13 million, falling 5.6% sequentially.

AUO's August consolidated revenues totaled NT$28.954 billion (US$913 million), rising 7.87% on month but dropping 5.05% on year, and those of NT$207.21 billion for January-August dipped 15.67% on year.

The sequential growth in August revenue was due to hikes in panel price, as prices for 32-, 40- and 43-inch open cell TV panels rose to US$69, US$100 and US$110 respectively in August, AUO said. As prices for the three sizes have now further risen to US$73, US$115 and US$125 respectively, AUO expects September revenues to grow sequentially.

Fellow maker HannStar Display shipped 39.898 million small- to medium-size panels in August, rising 46.6% on month. In addition, the company shipped 100,000 large-size panels and own-brand LCD monitors in August, shrinking 22.5% on month.

HannStar reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.273 billion for August, the highest monthly level since October 2013 and increasing 24.91% on month and 71.04% on year, and those of NT$11.713 billion for January-August slipped 3.57% on year.