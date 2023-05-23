中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 23, 2023
    17:26
  • Profile
  • Sign in
    •
    Trending
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home EV Green energy

    Ford secures multiple lithium deals to make 2 million EVs by 2026

    Peng Chen, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Ford Motors announced several agreements with lithium companies on May 22, a step forward to support its EV ambitions. The carmaker also aims to achieve a margin of 8% of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for its EV business segment by late 2026.

    Ford held a capital markets event on Monday. The company said its EV sales grew by 41% to 10,866 units in the first quarter of this year. It plans to produce 2 million EVs by the end of 2026, a 16-time increase from 2022.

    Ford revealed multiple lithium supply deals that will facilitate its battery supply. For example, US-based Albemarle Corp will offer Ford over 100,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide, enough to make 3 million EV batteries, over a five-year course starting in 2026.

    The automaker also secured a lithium hydroxide deal with Nemaska Lithium. According to Reuters, Nemaska Lithium is equally owned by the Quebec government in Canada and the US-based company Livent.

    Moreover, EnergySource Minerals will supply Ford with lithium hydroxide from a site in California, expected to be commissioned in 2025.

    Ford said it signed a five-year agreement with Compass Minerals to receive lithium carbonate from the latter's project in Utah. The carmaker also secured a long-term contract with Chile-based SQM, the world's second-largest lithium producer.

    While some competitors seek larger batteries to provide a longer driving range, Ford cares more about the battery's efficiency. Electek reported that the company focuses on smaller batteries using fewer resources but performing better. It said it has accumulated 240 GWh of battery cell capacity globally for the EV boost.

    Ford has divided its business into three segments. On May 22, the company said it aims to reach a total adjusted EBIT margin of 10% in 2026. Ford Blue, which focuses on gas-powered and hybrid vehicles, will target a low double-digits EBIT margin, while Ford Pro, responsible for commercial vehicles, is aiming for a mid-teens margin.

    Ford added that the EV segment, Ford Model e, will likely reach an EBIT margin of 8% by late 2026. It said the segment is expected to lose US$3 billion in 2023, as previously announced.

    According to Reuters, one of the challenges that Ford must overcome in order to achieve better profitability is shrinking its costs. The company estimated its total costs are US$7 billion higher than competitors. Ford CEO Jim Farley also said it is "so far behind" on waste and cost.

    Related stories
    GM finally enters electric pickup battle with $40,000 Silverado
    Major carmakers, unicorn startups trimming software manpower to cut costs
    LG, Stellantis project hangs in balance as Canada politicians fight over money
    Show more
    Categories
    Green energy Vehicle
    Tags
    battery Ford Motor lithium vehicle
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 15, 16:16
    APD showcases innovative medical power supplies at CMEF 2023, garnering market attention
    Friday 12 May 2023
    Silicon Catalyst announces "Silicon Startups Contest" in partnership with Arm
    Tuesday 2 May 2023
    iCatch Technology unveils CR3 automotive AI imaging SoC for in-cabin sensing
    Friday 28 April 2023
    Avalue launching Intel Atom embedded industrial motherboards, EMX-EHLP, with Intel Celeron/Atom SoC BGA processor
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 23, 14:05
    Ford secures multiple lithium deals to make 2 million EVs by 2026
    Tuesday 23 May 2023
    BYD evaluates building a European plant; SAIC to roll offline EVs with solid-state batteries in 2025
    Tuesday 23 May 2023
    With Tesla reconciling with Largan, will Asia Optical be dropped?
    Tuesday 23 May 2023
    European, US SiC substrate suppliers slightly lower prices for Asian customers